Opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Hold Rally in Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Opposition demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday rallied near the building of the country's foreign ministry in Yerevan, where the politician was expected to arrive, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Police cordoned off the area, and snipers were stationed on rooftops of nearby buildings. The demonstration went on peacefully without detentions and ended after news erupted that Pashinyan had left the ministerial building.

Gerasim Vardanyan, a protester and a member of the youth wing of the Dashnaktsutyun nationalist and socialist party, said that the opposition would also protest during a meeting between the prime minister and President Armen Sargsyan, which is due to be held later in the day.

Earlier this week, Sargsyan invited Pashinyan, leaders of the parliamentary forces, and the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to meet in his presidential residence on Saturday to discuss the current political crisis in the country. However, the president later said that the political consultations were impracticable this day due to the demands of the opposition, which confirmed its roadmap to tackle the crisis in Armenia this past Thursday and voiced its readiness to participate in consultation provided they are held publicly in the parliament building.

The opposition's strategy to end the crisis includes, in particular, Pashinyan's resignation, the creation of an interim government, and the holding of early parliamentary elections.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. In particular, the prime minister declared on Wednesday that General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan was considered dismissed starting that day.

In response, the armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, a move the prime minister regarded as an attempted coup, and called on his supporters to take to the streets.