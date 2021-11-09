Opponents of Cannabis Legalization in Italy Set Up Committee to Counter Referendum

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Opponents of decriminalization of the use of cannabis in Italy have set up a committee to promote their initiatives ahead of the pending referendum on the issue, the leader of the movement, Francesco Giubilei, told Sputnik.

In late October, supporters of the referendum submitted 630,000 signatures to Italy's Supreme Court out of 500,000 necessary for the motion to be heard. If approved, the referendum might be scheduled for coming spring.

"Our committee is for the citizens, mostly young people. We want to talk and explain why legalization would be a mistake," Giubilei said.

He stressed that his committee does not oppose gathering signatures or voting, but rather wants to raise awareness about why the position of legalization supporters is wrong.

"They say that legalization can help fight the mafia, when, in fact, the mafia will also be given legitimacy, because organized crime will be able to trade marijuana legally. Their business in the illegal trade of other drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, will remain," he said, adding that marijuana users may be tempted to move on to stronger drugs if it is decriminalized.

As such, the pro-referendum activists send a wrong signal to the younger generation that marijuana use is harmless and its cultivation is environmentally-friendly, when, in fact, it greatly increases the use of water and electricity, Giubilei noted.

"Thus, drug use is set as the norm, and buying drugs will become like buying candy," he said.

This way, legalization could lead to an increase in the number of drug addicts and drug-related crimes in Italy, Giubilei warned.

The anti-legalization committee does not belong to any political party, but its program is supported by organizations that consider the issue to be extremely sensitive, the majority of which are Italy's right-wing and center-right parties, according to Giubilei.

The committee, which already consists of 60 branches across the country, plans to hold events and conferences in public squares, schools and universities ahead of the referendum.