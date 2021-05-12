The French Foreign Ministry has accused unnamed forces, who are keeping an eye on France's presence in the Central African Republic, of trying to use the recent arrest of a French national in the country for their own interests

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry has accused unnamed forces, who are keeping an eye on France's presence in the Central African Republic, of trying to use the recent arrest of a French national in the country for their own interests.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik at a briefing on Wednesday that the French embassy in car has been informed about the arrest of a French citizen earlier in the week after a batch of weapons and ammunition were found during a search of his house in the capital of Bangui. The Frenchman has been charged with allegedly supporting the country's rebels and is due to be tried in CAR, government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui told Sputnik.

"We regret the apparent use of this arrest as a tool, and note that the personal data of this individual was immediately made public through disinformation networks related to the promotion of the interests of certain individuals who monitor the presence and actions of France in the Central African Republic," the French ministry spokesperson stressed.

The embassy is providing the necessary consular protection to the French citizen in full compliance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the official added.

The African nation was plunged into a security crisis by a 2013 coup, followed by violent hostilities between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting. However, the authorities have yet to regain control of large parts of the country's territory.

In December 2020, the CAR held a presidential election, as a result of which the national constitutional court confirmed the victory of President Faustin-Archange Touadera with over 53% of the vote in the first round. Some electoral districts were unable to cast ballots in rebel-controlled areas, and some only managed to hold a partial vote because of intimidation by armed militias.

In March, the country held a runoff legislative vote, as well as first-round voting, in areas where violence obstructed the electoral process back in December.