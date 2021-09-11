Opponents of Health Passes in Paris Throwing Bottles, Firecrackers at Police Officers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) A demonstration against mandatory COVID-19 passes in the French capital is getting violent as protesters have started throwing bottles and firecrackers at police officers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Several anti-COVID passes rallies are scheduled for Saturday in Paris. One is underway in the capital's 17th arrondissement. Tensions are mounting, as there are black-clad people among protesters ” members of the Black Bloc movement known for causing provocations and riots.

At some point, hooligans began throwing bottles and firecrackers at police officers who were closely accompanying the demonstrators.

People are rallying across France for the ninth Saturday in a row, angered by new restrictions announced by President Emmanuel Macron in July in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. The protesters are especially critical of the health passes, which offer access to many public places by indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

At the end of last month, the pass was already required in museums, theaters, movies and all public events attended by over 50 people. Starting on August 9, it became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains.