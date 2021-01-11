Opponents of Pashinyan Hold Rally Near Armenian Embassy in Moscow

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a rally near the Armenian Embassy in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan arrived in Moscow to hold trilateral negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The rally lasted over two hours, with several dozen people taking part. Police officers were on duty at the embassy during the rally. The atmosphere was calm.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of the long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population.

The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the tripartite agreement reached overnight to November 10, 2020 turned out to be successful.

With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku. Russian peacekeepers were stationed in the region.

