Opponents Of Vaccination Passports Tried To Storm Old BBC Headquarters In London - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:35 PM

People protesting COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccination of children attempted to break into the old BBC headquarters in London, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) People protesting COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccination of children attempted to break into the old BBC headquarters in London, media reported on Monday.

Video footage from the scene shared by the Mirror newspaper showed police officers struggling to contain the crowd in front of the entrance to the building in London's White City district.

A law enforcement spokesperson told the newspaper that none of the protesters had been arrested.

The BBC headquarters used to be located in White City until 2013. The building is now occupied by BBC Studioworks, the commercial subsidiary of the British national broadcaster.

The crowd accused the BBC of biased reporting and spreading false information about vaccines, according to the Independent newspaper.

The protests have flared up across the country as London considers introducing vaccine passports for domestic and foreign travel, as well as for visiting certain venues.

On August 4, the UK government announced it would start offering COVID-19 vaccines to healthy teenagers aged 16 and 17 soon after national vaccine experts issued a relevant recommendation. In July, the country had already approved the vaccination of children aged 12 and over but only if there is a high risk to their health or they live with an immunosuppressed person.

