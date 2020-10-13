(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Costumed demonstrations have been held outside the US Supreme Court in Washington ahead of the Senate judiciary committee's confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which kicked off on Monday.

According to The Hill, opponents of Barrett's nomination put on red robes and white-winged bonnets in reference to "The Handmaid's Tale," a dystopia about a theocratic state in which the role of women is limited to giving birth to children and serving.

Liberal groups are concerned that the conservatism of Barrett, a Catholic mother of seven, could put women's right to abortion at risk.

Supporters of Barrett, too, gathered near the court building. Many of them wore white wigs and black judicial robes and held "pro-life" banners, the C-Span channel reported.

Barrett is set to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump wants to have the pick confirmed immediately because he thinks the Supreme Court may have to decide the November 3 election outcome amid fears of voter fraud due to mail-in ballots.