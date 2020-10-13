UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opponents, Supporters Of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Hold Costumed Rallies In Washington

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Opponents, Supporters of Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Hold Costumed Rallies in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Costumed demonstrations have been held outside the US Supreme Court in Washington ahead of the Senate judiciary committee's confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which kicked off on Monday.

According to The Hill, opponents of Barrett's nomination put on red robes and white-winged bonnets in reference to "The Handmaid's Tale," a dystopia about a theocratic state in which the role of women is limited to giving birth to children and serving.

Liberal groups are concerned that the conservatism of Barrett, a Catholic mother of seven, could put women's right to abortion at risk.

Supporters of Barrett, too, gathered near the court building. Many of them wore white wigs and black judicial robes and held "pro-life" banners, the C-Span channel reported.

Barrett is set to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump wants to have the pick confirmed immediately because he thinks the Supreme Court may have to decide the November 3 election outcome amid fears of voter fraud due to mail-in ballots.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Washington Trump May November Women Court

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

11 minutes ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

42 minutes ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

42 minutes ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

45 minutes ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

6 minutes ago

S.African leader tries to calm racial tension over ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.