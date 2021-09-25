BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Opponents of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Berlin attempted to thwart the last AfD rally before Federal elections, resulting in one person detained, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Friday, the AfD staged its rally in front of the Scharlottenburg Palace in the German capital. The main candidates, nominated for the upcoming elections, publicly criticized the COVID-19 restrictions, policies conducted, and called for "normal Germany."

Opponents of the party periodically made attempts to disrupt the demonstration. A group of people holding LGBTQ flags gathered across the street, chanting that the AfD must leave Berlin. The palace was hung with LGBTQ flags too.

Some cars stopped at the square, and drivers whistled and made obscene gestures.

One of them began honking continuously, disturbing those speaking out. Party advocates started arguing with the man, who behaved aggressively. Eventually, police detained him and fined.

The federal elections in Germany will take place on September 26. The winning party will then appoint the federal chancellor to head the government. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her decision to step down.

Earlier in the day, Merkel strongly recommended the Germans to vote for the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, so that CDU leader Armin Laschet became the federal chancellor. This, according to Merkel, will "keep Germany stable."

The AfD is against COVID-19 related restrictive measures and argues that Germany must abandon the European Union, as well as the Paris Agreement, devoted to the climate change issues.