Opportunities to 'Explode' When Private Companies Take Over Low Earth Orbit Economy - NASA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Opportunities in space will grow tremendously after private companies take over the low earth orbit (LEO) economy, NASA Commercial LEO Development Program Manager Angela Hart said.

"You are going to see another explosion of opportunity as those space stations will be able to offer services and activities that would not be seen on a government platform," Hart said during a press conference.

NASA is learning how to train with private astronauts and not just with US government-supported astronauts, Heart added.

At present, the private company Axiom Space is expected to launch another commercial crew to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 8 in cooperation with NASA and SpaceX.

Earlier on Thursday, Axiom Space President and CEO Michael Suffredini said the company would like to grow into the global market by enlarging its "cooperation scope." Axiom is also focusing on concluding agreements with governments and helping countries to get into space at a lower cost. The company has recently signed agreements with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary and Italy.

NASA has said its strategy is to extend cooperation with the private sector and let private companies take over the LEO economy. Such a posture would help the space agency to lower its costs and focus more efficiently on more demanding missions such as the ones to Mars and the Moon.