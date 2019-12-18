UrduPoint.com
Opposing Groups Of Protesters Gather On Capitol Hill Amid Impeachment Debates In US House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

Protesters in favor and opposing impeaching US President Donald Trump have gathered on Capitol Hill amid heated debates by lawmakers in the US House of Representatives held prior to an actual vote to impeach the president later on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Protesters in favor and opposing impeaching US President Donald Trump have gathered on Capitol Hill amid heated debates by lawmakers in the US House of Representatives held prior to an actual vote to impeach the president later on Wednesday.

"This is a somber moment," Diallo Brooks of People for the American Way told a jubilant crowd assembled outside Congress. "When a President thinks he is above the law, we have to correct him. We expect our elected officials to correct him."

Representatives of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Public Citizen and MoveOn led the way at the rally in support of impeaching Trump and removing him from office.

Reggie Hubbard, a congressional liaison and political strategist for MoveOn, choreographed some of the slogans for the crowd, which including "No One is Above the Law," "Impeach and Remove," and "This is What Democracy Looks Like.

"

Hubbard said more than 600 groups rallied across the United States and called on the House of Representatives and the Senate to carry out their demands and impeach and remove Trump from office.

Mere steps away, another group of protesters gathered in support of the US president. The protesters echoed claims that the impeachment proceedings are a sham designed to negate the will of the American people expressed in the 2016 election.

The conservative advocacy group Public Advocate of the United States said that it plans to march around Washington signing impeachment-themed Christmas carols such as "Rudy the Hard-Nosed Lawyer" and "12 Days of Hearings."

There were no disturbances during the events amid an increased police presence on Capitol Hill.

Trump and Vice President Michael Pence said they will travel to Battle Creek, Michigan, to hold rallies in the key election battleground state.

