MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), a civil rights organization based in Hong Kong thats is opposed to the current government, on Thursday decried the way the city's law enforcement officers handled New Year's protests, which started peacefully but later turned violent.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in a march organized by the CHRF and approved by the authorities. The marchers demanded an independent investigation into police actions during previous protests, an amnesty for the detained protesters, and universal suffrage. However, the demonstration morphed into chaos after some protesters attacked offices of the HSBC bank prompting the use of tear gas by the police. After asking the organizers to dismiss the rally the policed clashed with the protesters resulting in 400 people being arrested.

"During our negotiation with the Police, we have repeatedly stressed that it was impossible to dismiss the crowd of a million within 30 or 45 minutes. However, the Police did not allow more time for evacuation, nor providing safe routes and instructions to citizens. Instead, the Police rounded up areas from Central to Wan Chai after 17:30 [09:30 GMT]], culminating in the mass arrest of 400 citizens in Causeway Bay, including a member of Civil Rights Observer [a civil society organization]," the CHRF said in a statement.

The organization condemned the use of tear gas and pepper spray by police.

"The Police fired pepper spray and tear gas toward a big crowd at Luard Rd. / Hennessy Rd. junction at 4-5PM [08:00-09:00 GMT], a total disregard to the lives and safety of citizens ... the Police deliberately stopped and searched reporters and first-aiders. Riot Police even attacked LegCo [Legislative Council] Councillor Ted Hui with pepper spray," the CHRF claimed.

The organization assured it would bring the recent actions by the police to the attention of the city's Legislative Council, the city's legislature.

"The provocative attitude of HK Police interrupted the New Year Rally, infringing citizens' freedom of assembly and speech. We condemn HK Police, and Chris Tang, Commissioner of Police, of such disregard to the lives of citizens," CHRF stated.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.