Opposition Arrest Points To India's Politicised Justice, Critics Say
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Critics are accusing the Indian government of using law enforcement agencies to selectively target its political foes following the arrest of an opposition politician minutes after his resignation as a state Chief Minister.
Hemant Soren leads one of several opposition parties that have allied to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in national elections this year.
He began Wednesday as the leader of Jharkhand, which with an estimated 40 million people has a bigger population than Canada.
By the evening he had stepped down and was in custody for allegedly facilitating an illegal land sale.
Jagdeep Chhokar, cofounder of local transparency watchdog the Association for Democratic Reforms, said Soren's guilt or innocence was secondary to his status as an opponent of the ruling party.
"No politician is squeaky clean," he told AFP.
"But it is evident from what is happening that opposition leaders are being threatened by law enforcement agencies."
Recent Stories
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
More Stories From World
-
Europe stocks rise on US tech results, before key data9 minutes ago
-
Macron condemns killing of French aid workers in Ukraine10 minutes ago
-
Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing win in 1st West Indies ODI10 minutes ago
-
Italian mafia boss arrested in Corsica20 minutes ago
-
Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement20 minutes ago
-
Rahmat misses ton as Afghanistan make 168-5 against Sri Lanka30 minutes ago
-
Why did Premier League clubs spend so little in January?30 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 1st Test scoreboard40 minutes ago
-
Paris takes aim at SUVs with premium parking vote50 minutes ago
-
SWSDF President: Hosting UIM E1 world championship in Kingdom falls with Saudi Vision 2030 targets50 minutes ago
-
Three dead in Israeli strikes in Syria: reports50 minutes ago
-
Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without electricity60 minutes ago