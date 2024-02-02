Open Menu

Opposition Arrest Points To India's Politicised Justice, Critics Say

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Critics are accusing the Indian government of using law enforcement agencies to selectively target its political foes following the arrest of an opposition politician minutes after his resignation as a state Chief Minister.

Hemant Soren leads one of several opposition parties that have allied to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in national elections this year.

He began Wednesday as the leader of Jharkhand, which with an estimated 40 million people has a bigger population than Canada.

By the evening he had stepped down and was in custody for allegedly facilitating an illegal land sale.

Jagdeep Chhokar, cofounder of local transparency watchdog the Association for Democratic Reforms, said Soren's guilt or innocence was secondary to his status as an opponent of the ruling party.

"No politician is squeaky clean," he told AFP.

"But it is evident from what is happening that opposition leaders are being threatened by law enforcement agencies."

