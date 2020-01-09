UrduPoint.com
Opposition Blocks Presidential Administration Building In Abkhazia's Sukhum Amid Protests

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Opposition politicians blocked the Abkhazian presidential administration and parliament building in Sukhum on Thursday, amid ongoing political tensions over the re-election of President Raul Khajimba in September, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

More than 200 opposition representatives have gathered inside the building and are not letting anyone in. They continue to demand Khajimba's resignation.

Earlier in the day, media reported that protesters had stormed the presidential administration and parliament building, knocking out windows and doors.

Several people have been injured.

The Security Council of Abkhazia convened an emergency meeting earlier on Thursday to discuss the situation in Sukhum. After the session, Khajimba said that security bodies had been put on high alert, adding that, if necessary, he would take action to introduce a state of emergency in the republic.

In the meantime, protesters unhappy with corruption and the low level of socioeconomic development in the country, are expected to meet with the speaker of the parliament to voice their major concerns and demands.

