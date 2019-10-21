UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Candidate Blasts Results Delay In Bolivia Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Opposition candidate blasts results delay in Bolivia election

The main opposition candidate in Bolivia's presidential election Monday blasted unexplained delays in announcing the results and accused President Evo Morales of trying to avoid a second round run-off

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The main opposition candidate in Bolivia's presidential election Monday blasted unexplained delays in announcing the results and accused President Evo Morales of trying to avoid a second round run-off.

Carlos Mesa, who came a close second to Morales in Sunday's polls, accused the president of colluding with the electoral court to try to "eliminate a path to the second round."Partial results announced Sunday put Morales in the lead with 45 percent of the votes, with Mesa on 38 percent, meaning Morales -- controversially seeking a fourth term -- would have to contest a run-off for the first time.

Related Topics

Election Mesa Lead Bolivia Turkish Lira Sunday Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood expresses dismay over inciting rel ..

3 minutes ago

NCSW holds national literary award ceremony for fe ..

3 minutes ago

Environmentalists Say Time Running Short to Protec ..

3 minutes ago

5 arrested for killing rickshaw driver in Rawalpin ..

3 minutes ago

Raqib Khan assumes charge as chairman Indus River ..

8 minutes ago

APCNGA clarifies news regarding ambulance fire inc ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.