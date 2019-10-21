Opposition candidate blasts results delay in Bolivia election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The main opposition candidate in Bolivia's presidential election Monday blasted unexplained delays in announcing the results and accused President Evo Morales of trying to avoid a second round run-off

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The main opposition candidate in Bolivia 's presidential election Monday blasted unexplained delays in announcing the results and accused President Evo Morales of trying to avoid a second round run-off.

Carlos Mesa, who came a close second to Morales in Sunday's polls, accused the president of colluding with the electoral court to try to "eliminate a path to the second round."Partial results announced Sunday put Morales in the lead with 45 percent of the votes, with Mesa on 38 percent, meaning Morales -- controversially seeking a fourth term -- would have to contest a run-off for the first time.