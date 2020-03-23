Opposition candidate Aslan Bzhaniya appears to secure victory in the presidential election in the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with 56.5 percent of the vote, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday

"CEC has decided to recognize Bzhaniya as the elected president with 56.

5 percent of the vote," Tamaz Gogia said.

He added that ex-Economy Minister Adgur Ardzinba had secured 35.42 percent of the vote.

The voter turnout in the election, held on Sunday, made 71.56 percent, with 95,109 people coming to polling places.

Three candidates were running in the election: Bzhaniya, Ardzinba and former Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba.