Opposition candidate Aslan Bzhaniya has secured victory in the presidential election in the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with 56.5 percent of the vote, the head of the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday, presenting the final results of the election, held on Sunday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Opposition candidate Aslan Bzhaniya has secured victory in the presidential election in the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia with 56.5 percent of the vote, the head of the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday, presenting the final results of the election, held on Sunday,

"To recognize Aslan Bzhaniya as the elected president of Abkhazia and Badra Gunba as the elected vice-president of Abkhazia, as they have secured 56.5 percent of the vote," Tamaz Gogia told reporters.