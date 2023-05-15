Opposition Candidate Gutsul Wins Runoff for Gagauzia Governor With Over 52% - CEC

COMRAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Yevgenia Gutsul of from Moldovan opposition party Sor has won the election of the head of the autonomous Gagauzia region with 52.36%, Yana Kovalenko, the head of the regional Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Monday.

"After processing ballots from all polling stations, the votes were distributed as follows: Yevgenia Gutsul ” 27,376 votes, or 52.36%, Grigory Uzun ” 24,913 votes, or 47.64%," Kovalenko told reporters.