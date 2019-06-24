Opposition Candidate Imamoglu Wins Istanbul Mayoral Rerun With 54.21% - Electoral Council

Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu has won the Istanbul mayoral rerun with 54.21 percent of the vote, the head of the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council, Sadi Guven, said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu has won the Istanbul mayoral rerun with 54.21 percent of the vote, the head of the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council, Sadi Guven, said on Monday.

The candidate from the opposition Republican People's Party has thus defeated Binali Yildirim, nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"According to the final results of the vote, 4,741,868 people supported Imamoglu, which makes 54.21 percent. Meanwhile, 3,935,453 people supported Binali Yildirim, which makes 44.99 percent," Guven said, as aired by NTV broadcaster.

Guven added that it would be possible to appeal the results of the vote within two days.