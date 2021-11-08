(@FahadShabbir)

A poll puts Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party, almost 12 percentage points ahead of his opponent from the ruling Democratic Party, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) A poll puts Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party, almost 12 percentage points ahead of his opponent from the ruling Democratic Party, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Yoon, a former prosecutor general, won his party's nomination last week after gaining in popularity since the end of 2020, when he began to publicly oppose the government`s prosecution reform.

According to the survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute, Yoon has the support of 43% of the respondents, while the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, a former governor of the Gyeonggi province, is favored by 31.2% in a presidential race with multiple candidates.

The poll was conducted last Friday and Saturday among 1,009 adults across the country.

South Korea is scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 9, 2022.