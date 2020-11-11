Opposition Clashing With Police In Center Of Yerevan - Correspondent
Wed 11th November, 2020
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The police in Yerevan are pushing the protesters back from the opera building in Yerevan, there are clashes, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Opposition parties are holding a rally, where demands for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign can be heard.
The opposition organized a rally after Pashinyan signed a ceasefire ageement with Baku on the Nagorno-Krabakh region.