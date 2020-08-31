UrduPoint.com
Opposition Coalition Leading In Parliamentary Elections In Montenegro - Exit Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:40 AM

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The major opposition coalition, For the Future of Montenegro, is leading in the Montenegrin parliamentary elections on Sunday, an exit poll conducted by an NGO called the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) showed.

According to the CEMI, the coalition and several other opposition parties jointly receive 50.3 percent of the votes, while the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists ” 33 percent.

Some 540,000 people were eligible to vote, and polling states were open from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time (05:00 - 18:00 GMT).

More Stories From World

