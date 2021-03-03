Opposition Concludes Protest in Yerevan Agaisnt Prime Minister Pashinyan

The Armenian opposition on Wednesday concluded its protest in Yerevan against the country's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Armenian opposition on Wednesday concluded its protest in Yerevan against the country's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protest gathered several thousand people at the Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, near the parliament, which was attended by the prime minister.

The opposition leaders announced another protest on Saturday, after which the participants started peacefully dispersing.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, the opposition raised barricades and a tent camp near the parliament, demanding Pashinyan to resign.