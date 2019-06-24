Opposition cry foul over Mauritania ruling party victory

(@FahadShabbir)

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Mauritania's ruling party candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won the presidential election with 52 percent of the vote, the electoral commission announced Sunday, with opposition candidates crying foul.

Ghazouani easily beat main opposition opponents Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid (18.58 percent) and Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar (17.87 percent), according to the official figures from Saturday's polls.

Former prime minister Boubacar, addressing a news conference along with three other candidates, charged that "multiple irregularities.

.. eliminated any credibility" in the election, which was to be the first democratic transfer of power in the West African desert nation.

"We reject the results of the election and we consider that they in no way express the will of the Mauritanian people," he said, vowing the opposition would use "every legal means" to challenge them.

The CENI electoral commission said voter turnout was 62.66 percent.

With a clear majority, the 62-year-old Ghazouani, former head of the domestic security service, has won outright with no need for a second-round runoff election.