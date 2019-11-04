Opposition Describes 1st Meeting of Syria Constitutional Committee Small Group as Positive

(@imziishan)

Hadi Bahra, the opposition co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, said on Monday that the first meeting of the committee's small group had been held in a positive manner

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Hadi Bahra, the opposition co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, said on Monday that the first meeting of the committee's small group had been held in a positive manner.

"I could say it turned out in a positive way because we have decided the method of the agenda which start following tomorrow and for these meetings until the end of the week, and by the end of the week for the agenda for the next round of meetings," Bahra told reporters.

He pointed out that the small group would further focus on the issues, related to developing a new constitution for Syria.

"This is the most important issue for Syrian people. It touches each citizen alive. So we are hoping that the UN will play an active role in the confidence-building measures and we are trying to push this agenda with the proper channel through the Syrian Negotiation Commission with the UN and other parties involved, such as the Small Group of the standing group.

We hope to reach a decision about it soon. We are seeking a complete ceasefire in Syria plus the release of detainees ... but this is not the core business of the Constitutional Committee," Bahra added.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee had its opening session in Geneva on October 30. The body is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee 15 from each of the three represented groups will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.