Opposition Factions Of Armenian Parliament Demand Lifting Martial Law

Opposition Factions of Armenian Parliament Demand Lifting Martial Law

Opposition factions of the Armenian parliament, Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia, invited the defense and security parliamentary commission on Monday to discuss a draft decree to lift the martial law, a Sputnik correspondent reported

"We propose canceling the martial law, introduced on September 27,"� Prosperous Armenia lawmaker Arman Abovyan said, presenting the draft document.

According to the opposition factions, the de jure martial law no longer reflects the real situation in the country, and hinders political processes.

Martial law was declared in Armenia on September 27 due to the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh. The parliament kept refusing to cancel it even after the signing of the trilateral statement on cessation of hostilities. The abolition of martial law would allow the opposition to initiate dismissal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

