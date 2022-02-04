Opposition Factions of Armenian Parliament Say Will Not Run in Presidential Election

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The opposition factions of the Armenian parliament, the Armenia alliance and the I Have Honor alliance, said on Friday that they would not run in the presidential election in the country scheduled for March.

"We discussed the advisability of nominating a candidate, but in the current situation, we consider it unacceptable and wrong to participate in the legitimization of these elections, even indirectly. The Armenia and I Have Honor factions decided not to run in the presidential election in any way," the factions said in a joint statement.