Opposition Factions Of Armenian Parliament Say Will Not Run In Presidential Election

Published February 04, 2022

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The opposition factions of the Armenian parliament, the Armenia alliance and the I Have Honor alliance, said on Friday that they would not run in the presidential election in the country scheduled for March.

"We discussed the advisability of nominating a candidate, but in the current situation, we consider it unacceptable and wrong to participate in the legitimization of these elections, even indirectly. The Armenia and I Have Honor factions decided not to run in the presidential election in any way," the factions said in a joint statement.

