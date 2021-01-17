Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny Detained Upon Return to Russia - Detention Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was arrested on Sunday upon returning to Russia from Germany, the Russian detention authority said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the plane with Navalny on board landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

"The officers of the investigations department of the FSIN [Federal Penitentiary Service] Moscow office have detained at Sheremetyevo Airport Alexey Navalny, who is on probation, [and] has been wanted since December 29, 2020, for multiple probation violations," the detention authority said in a statement.

Further punishment for Navalny will be determined by a court. Until then, the opposition activist will remain detained.