BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido, claimed that the police wanted to detain him.

"Faes (police unit) officers are in my house ... want to detain Juan Guaido ... They are in the basement of my house ...

they are surrounding the car where Juan Guaido is located," Rosales said on Twitter.

Shortly before that, Guaido wrote one word on his Twitter ” "pursuit" and posted a video for a few seconds, it is presumably made from a car, although it is difficult to tell what is happening on it due to blurred image.