Opposition Figure Navalny Says Returning to Russia on January 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who has spent several months in Germany recovering from the alleged poisoning attack, announced he would return to Russia on January 17.

Navalny has repeatedly said he plans to return to his home country.

"I have bought tickets home. So, on January 17, I will return to Moscow on a Pobeda [airline] flight," Navalny said in a videoaddress that he posted on Instagram.