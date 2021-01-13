UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Figure Navalny Says Returning To Russia On January 17

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

Opposition Figure Navalny Says Returning to Russia on January 17

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who has spent several months in Germany recovering from the alleged poisoning attack, announced he would return to Russia on January 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who has spent several months in Germany recovering from the alleged poisoning attack, announced he would return to Russia on January 17.

Navalny has repeatedly said he plans to return to his home country.

"I have bought tickets home. So, on January 17, I will return to Moscow on a Pobeda [airline] flight," Navalny said in a videoaddress that he posted on Instagram.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Germany January From Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

WhatsApp clarifies new privacy policy

6 minutes ago

Samsung Introduces Latest Innovations for a Better ..

10 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago

China's fifth distressed-assets manager opens for ..

53 seconds ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 18.88 % in 1st h ..

55 seconds ago

Bids for 20 E&P blocks' auction to open on Jan.15

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.