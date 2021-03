Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Suggests Finland Open Embassy in Belarus - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The leader of the opposition in Belarus, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya suggested that Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto open an embassy in Belarus "after free elections," Tikhanovskaya's press service said in a statement.

Finland has an embassy office in Belarus, which is operated by the Finnish Embassy in Vilnius.

The opposition politician is in Helsinki from March 1 to 4, where she met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Sanna Marin, former President Tarja Halonen, OSCE PA Honorary President Ilkka Kanerva and representatives of the Finnish parliament.

Then Tikhanovskaya plans to go to Switzerland.

"During her meetings with Finnish politicians, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ... suggested that the Finnish foreign minister consider opening a Finnish embassy in Minsk after free elections, develop a long-term plan for bilateral cooperation between Finland and democratic Belarus," according to a statement on Tikhanovskaya's website.