Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Says Does Not Want Belarus To Follow Ukraine's Footsteps

Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Says Does Not Want Belarus to Follow Ukraine's Footsteps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and former presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo said on Friday that he did not want to see Belarus follow the "Ukrainian scenario."

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw, Tsepkalo noted that some media were attempting to portray an alleged revolution in Belarus.

"We do not want the Ukrainian scenario, I can speak for myself in this case, I cannot speak for all the other candidates," the ex-candidate said.

Tsepkalo further noted that Minsk should maintain neutrality and that there should be no Russian troops in the country.

"My personal point of view is that we should have good, excellent relations with all our neighbors, as a small country we should strive to pursue a policy of neutrality," the former contender noted.

Between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014, over 100 people died in clashes on Kiev's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti square. The protests led to a change of government, forcing then-president Viktor Yanukovych to flee the country.

More Stories From World

