UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Figure Udaltsov Detained In Moscow After Attempting To Display Banner - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Opposition Figure Udaltsov Detained in Moscow After Attempting to Display Banner - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian opposition figure Sergey Udaltsov was detained on Friday outside Moscow's Kremlin after an attempt to unfurl a banner, a police source told Sputnik.

"Udaltsov was detained near the walls of the Kremlin while trying to carry out an unauthorized public act unfurling a banner. Several of his supporters were detained with him. They were taken to the police department," the source said.

Earlier in the day, a video circulated by Moscow news Telegram channel posted a video showing police detaining men with face masks while a half opened red banner hung over the embankment of the Moskva river.

Udaltsov is a well-known radical leftist in Russia and a founder of the unregistered Left Front organization. He served 4.5 years in prison for organizing riots during the 2012 events in Moscow.

Since his release in 2017, he has regularly had altercations with police over unauthorized protests. A Moscow court placed him under administrative watch in 2018, prohibiting him from taking part in protests or leaving the city without special permission.

Related Topics

Riots Police Moscow Russia 2017 2018 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

32 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

32 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

32 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

58 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.