Opposition Figure Udaltsov Detained in Moscow After Attempting to Display Banner - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian opposition figure Sergey Udaltsov was detained on Friday outside Moscow's Kremlin after an attempt to unfurl a banner, a police source told Sputnik.

"Udaltsov was detained near the walls of the Kremlin while trying to carry out an unauthorized public act unfurling a banner. Several of his supporters were detained with him. They were taken to the police department," the source said.

Earlier in the day, a video circulated by Moscow news Telegram channel posted a video showing police detaining men with face masks while a half opened red banner hung over the embankment of the Moskva river.

Udaltsov is a well-known radical leftist in Russia and a founder of the unregistered Left Front organization. He served 4.5 years in prison for organizing riots during the 2012 events in Moscow.

Since his release in 2017, he has regularly had altercations with police over unauthorized protests. A Moscow court placed him under administrative watch in 2018, prohibiting him from taking part in protests or leaving the city without special permission.