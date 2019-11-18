UrduPoint.com
Opposition Figures In Tbilisi Prevent Lawmakers From Entering Parliament Building

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Opposition representatives and their supporters, demanding parliament's dissolution and a special election, are blocking lawmakers' access to the parliament building in Georgia's capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Opposition representatives and their supporters, demanding parliament's dissolution and a special election, are blocking lawmakers' access to the parliament building in Georgia's capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The protesters obstructed all of parliament's entrances on Sunday, and set up tents and cordoned off the building.

On Monday morning, lawmaker Revaz Arveladze was the first to be denied parliament access by the demonstrators, who shouted � "Go away!" The legislator responded jokingly by saying that he would get back to giving lectures at the university if he would not be able to serve in parliament any longer.

Other lawmakers who were trying to enter the building were also forced to leave the territory.

The Georgian parliament was unable to adopt amendments to the constitution, implying a transition from a mixed system of parliamentary elections to a proportional one. In response, opposition parties, various non-governmental organizations and their supporters began protests, demanding snap parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government. The Georgian Interior Ministry called on all of the participants of protests in Tbilisi to comply with the order and warned that any attempts to storm or block state institutions would be prevented by police.

