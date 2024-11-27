Open Menu

Opposition Figures Killed As Tanzania Holds Local Election

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Opposition figures killed as Tanzania holds local election

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Tanzanian opposition party Chadema, said two of its members were killed on the eve of Wednesday's local elections, and accused the authorities of rigging the vote.

Chadema said in a statement that a candidate, George Juma Mohamed, was shot dead by police after being attacked by ruling party supporters at his home in Mkese in central Tanzania late Tuesday.

Police confirmed the death and said it occurred after a group of prison officers were called in to deal with a clash between supporters of Chadema and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

The prison officers came under attack and fired "warning shots" that led to Juma Mohamed's death, the police said in a statement.

Chadema said another local party leader, Steven Chalamila, was killed in a machete attack in Tunduma near the border with Zambia.

"We condemn the murders that have occurred and demand that the police take immediate action to arrest and bring all perpetrators to justice," the party said.

