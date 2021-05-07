Opposition forces leave Somali capital after deadly clashes

Opposition fighters withdrew from the Somali capital on Friday, ending a tense standoff with pro-government troops after a dispute over delayed elections triggered the country's worst political violence in years

Hundreds of heavily-armed gunmen pulled out of strongholds in Mogadishu they had occupied since late April, when a long-running political crisis turned deadly with clashes erupting between rival factions of the security forces.

Under a deal reached by the warring sides this week, opposition troops began leaving their positions in the capital, and key roads sealed off with sandbags and machine guns were opened once more.

"We are sending our forces back to the frontline position to defend the country and its people," said Mahad Salad, an opposition lawmaker, at a camp outside Mogadishu where troops assembled after pulling out of the city.

Mogadishu had been on edge since February, when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's term ended before elections were held, and protesters took to the streets against his rule.

But a resolution in April to extend his mandate by two years split the country's fragile security forces along all-important clan lines.

Soldiers loyal to influential opposition leaders began pouring into the capital, where clashes broke out with pro-government troops, killing three.