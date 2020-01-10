UrduPoint.com
Opposition In Abkhazia Did Not Seek Meeting With President - Republic's Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The opposition in Abkhazia did not voice the initiative to meet with the republic's president, Raul Khadzhimba, the secretary of the republic's Security Council, Mukhamed Kilba, told Sputnik.

"I don't have such information. There is no initiative from either side. The subject of the talks is also unclear, because no one has yet taken responsibility. Representatives of the opposition also distance themselves from these events," Kilba said.

