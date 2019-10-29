UrduPoint.com
Opposition In Syria's Constitutional Committee Has Draft Text Of Constitution - Co-Chair

Tue 29th October 2019

The delegation of the Syrian opposition to the Syrian Constitutional Committee, due to be launched on October 30, already has a draft of the future constitution that is based on the analysis of the previous constitutional experiences of Syria and other nations, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee from the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview

"Yes, we have various scenarios. We have reviewed all the constitutions since 1920 up to 2012. We have a lot of comments on each one of them, and also we have our aspiration of what we want the new constitution to look like," Bahra said.

According to the Syrian lawmaker, these scenarios have not been shared with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen because the process of drafting the country's main document should be driven by Syrians only.

"For sure we have reviewed all � we have reviewed the German system, the French system, the Russian system. But we concentrated more on our own experience. But also to test which system is better we reviewed all of the countries' systems and looked on what existing problems they have and what they had to do � what changes.

Including France, which had a semi-mix system, including Turkey, which had a parliamentary system and they turned to presidential system, [including] the United States," Bahra said, when asked whether the opposition considered experiences of states other than Syria in drafting the future constitution.

All the reviewed constitutional experiences have to be adjusted to match the situation in Syria, Bahra added.

The 150-member Constitutional Committee with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee will be chaired by Bahra, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, representing the opposition, and lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari, representing the government.

