UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Lawmaker Adamos Adamou Elected Parliament Speaker In Cyprus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Opposition Lawmaker Adamos Adamou Elected Parliament Speaker in Cyprus

Adamos Adamou, a lawmaker from Cypriot opposition Progressive Party of Working People, was elected speaker of the Cypriot parliament on Friday, following Demetris Syllouris' resignation earlier in October over a scandal with so-called golden passports, media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Adamos Adamou, a lawmaker from Cypriot opposition Progressive Party of Working People, was elected speaker of the Cypriot parliament on Friday, following Demetris Syllouris' resignation earlier in October over a scandal with so-called golden passports, media reported.

Syllouris resigned on October 15 after an Al-Jazeera report implicated him and dozens of other high-ranking officials in a scheme to assist a fictional Chinese investor with a criminal record to get a Cypriot passport through the golden passport scheme. The scheme prescribes that foreign criminals could purchase an EU passport through the country's citizenship-by-investment mechanism.

According to the Politis newspaper, 53 lawmakers voted to support Adamou, who is the most senior lawmaker in parliament, and two lawmakers abstained.

Adamou said in a short address that politics had reached an extreme point at all levels, with politicians losing their dignity in the eyes of citizens.

"For the time remaining before the expiration of the term of duties of parliament, we must try to recover a little. We must earn trust and dignity," he said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The next parliamentary elections in Cyprus are scheduled for May 2021.

Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria currently offer citizenship in exchange for sizable investment in the country, while 19 EU countries offer a residence permit.

The Cypriot citizenship by investment scheme is believed to have raised up to 9.7 billion Euros for the country's economy since its introduction in 2013 as part of efforts to combat a severe financial crisis.

Related Topics

Scandal Exchange China Parliament Bulgaria Cyprus Malta Turkish Lira May October Citizenship Criminals Gold Media All From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO Expert Says Many European Cities May Run Out o ..

35 seconds ago

Int'l conference pledges to 'remain steadfast' in ..

36 seconds ago

Three women among five killed in Tank firing

38 seconds ago

NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exerci ..

40 seconds ago

Balochistan govt asks PDM to postpone rally in the ..

4 minutes ago

PHP registered 1175 cases on various violations du ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.