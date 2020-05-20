Opposition leader arrested in I.Coast over virus 'fake news'

Prosecutors in Ivory Coast said Wednesday they had arrested an opposition leader accused of disseminating rumours that led to a riot at the start of the coronavirus crisis

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prosecutors in Ivory Coast said Wednesday they had arrested an opposition leader accused of disseminating rumours that led to a riot at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Etienne Daipo N'Ponon, general secretary of an umbrella group called Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS), was detained on Monday, the public prosecutor's office in Abidjan said in a statement received by AFP on Wednesday.

N'Ponon is accused of complicity with a cyber-activist, Francois Ebiba Yapo, who in early April called for the destruction of an anti-coronavirus centre in a poor district of Abidjan, triggering a riot.

Yapo, whose tag on social media is "Serge Koffi Le Drone", was arrested on May 7 and later charged with "harming national defence and disturbing public order" after "several publications of fake news on social networks".

Yapo said that he admitted disseminating "certain fake news... which he received from other people," according to the statement, issued by Prosecutor Richard Adou.

Further investigations led to N'Ponon's arrest, it said.

N'Ponon has been charged and placed in custody but the full charges against him were not spelt out in the statement.

The EDS is a coalition of political and trade union groups close to the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) led by former president Laurent Gbagbo.

EDS's president, Armand Ouegnin, confirmed that N'Ponon was in custody, but said the accusations were an "injustice" and an "intimidatory manoeuvre" in the runup to presidential elections due in late October.

The FPI's general secretary, Assoa Adou, was questioned twice by police, in March and early April.

Ivory Coast still carries traumatic memories of political violence from a decade ago.

Gbagbo refused to step down after losing the 2010 presidential elections to bitter rival Alassane Ouattara, triggering a five-month spell of unrest that claimed several thousand lives.