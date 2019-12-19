Opposition leader lands in Liberia ahead of anti-government protest

UrduPoint.com
Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A prominent critic of Liberian President George Weah landed in the West African country on Thursday, to hundreds of cheering supporters, ahead of an anti-government protest planned for December 30.

Henry Costa hosts a popular radio show in which he launches regular broadsides against the footballer-turned-president Weah, but authorities closed his station down in October.

Weah is under growing pressure over his management of a financial crisis in his impoverished country.

"I am very excited seeing such crowd here to welcome me," Costa told reporters at the airport Thursday, before travelling to centre of the seaside capital Monrovia in an open-top car.

Normally resident in the US, an AFP journalist said, Costa is also one of the leaders of the Council of Patriots, the opposition group which organised mass protests against Weah this summer.

Another protest is planned for December 30.

However, the Liberian ministry of justice refused to authorise the rally last month, labelling calls for Weah to step down unconstitutional.

There were widespread fears that police would arrest Costa on arrival.

"I was not arrested as you can see," Costa said. "I am here for the protest and the protest must go on."

