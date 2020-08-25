Opposition leader says 'peaceful revolution' under way in Belarus

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told the EU parliament on Tuesday that a "peaceful revolution" was underway in Belarus after huge protests broke out over disputed presidential elections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told the EU parliament on Tuesday that a "peaceful revolution" was underway in Belarus after huge protests broke out over disputed presidential elections.

"A peaceful revolution is taking place," Tikhanovskaya, 37, said via video link from Lithuania, adding that the mass demonstrations were not for or against either Russia or the European Union.