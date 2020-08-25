UrduPoint.com
Opposition Leader Says 'peaceful Revolution' Under Way In Belarus

Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:52 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told the EU parliament on Tuesday that a "peaceful revolution" was underway in Belarus after huge protests broke out over disputed presidential elections.

"A peaceful revolution is taking place," Tikhanovskaya, 37, said via video link from Lithuania, adding that the mass demonstrations were not for or against either Russia or the European Union.

