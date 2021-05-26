UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Mayoral Candidate Shot Dead At Rally In Central Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

Opposition Mayoral Candidate Shot Dead at Rally in Central Mexico

The candidate for mayor of the municipality of Moroleon in Mexico's Guanajuato state, Alma Rosa Barragan, was murdered on Tuesday night in a shooting attack in the middle of a campaign rally, while two other people were injured, the opposition Citizen Movement (MC) party reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The candidate for mayor of the municipality of Moroleon in Mexico's Guanajuato state, Alma Rosa Barragan, was murdered on Tuesday night in a shooting attack in the middle of a campaign rally, while two other people were injured, the opposition Citizen Movement (MC) party reported.

"MC strongly condemns the cowardly murder of our candidate for the municipal presidency of Moroleon, Alma Rosa Barragan, when two more people were also injured in this armed attack," the political organization said in a statement.

The party headed by former Senator Clemente Castaneda and its founder, Senator Dante Delgado, called for the Government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Governor of Guanajuato Diego Sinhue to "do justice and not let this crime go unpunished.

"

Shortly before the assassination, the candidate had published an enthusiastic video on her social networks inviting her followers to the campaign event, and posthumously her party published another message saying "I am not afraid."

The national leadership of MC and its delegates in Guanajuato, an industrial center of the country ravaged by the violence of organized crime, pledged to monitor the actions of the prosecution and the authorities.

Last weekend, two other MC members were found murdered in the neighboring state of Queretaro and in the northern state of Sonora.

With the murder of Alma Barragan, 88 politicians have been killed in the 2021 elections in Mexico, the consulting firm specializing in security risks in political processes Etellekt Consultores published on Tuesday night.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Governor Guanajuato Queretaro Mexico Event Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PITB to render Citizen Contact Services to TEVTA

29 minutes ago

24,300 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hour ..

48 seconds ago

Murad finalizes plan to launch cleanup operation a ..

49 seconds ago

CTO directs for launching crackdown against overlo ..

51 seconds ago

EU asks for big penalties against AstraZeneca over ..

52 seconds ago

Hotel quarantine "99 percent effective" despite CO ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.