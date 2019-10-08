UrduPoint.com
Opposition Negotiators From Syrian Constitutional Committee Leave For Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Three negotiators from the opposition bench inside the Syrian Constitutional Committee went to Riyadh for talks on Tuesday, while a fourth one was arrested, a member of an opposition party told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Three negotiators from the opposition bench inside the Syrian Constitutional Committee went to Riyadh for talks on Tuesday, while a fourth one was arrested, a member of an opposition party told Sputnik.

The National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change (NCC), Syria's internal opposition group, identified the arrested negotiator as Mohammed Ali Al Sayegh.

"The remaining three members of the negotiating body in Syria were able to leave Syria to attend the Riyadh meeting," Abdul Qahar Saud, a member of the NCC's executive office, said.

The reason for the arrest was not immediately known, Saud said. Al Sayegh was arrested at the Syrian-Lebanese border where he came from Damascus. Saud argued that committee members had been guaranteed protections.

The committee is expected to assemble in Geneva on October 30 to begin the process of amending the national constitution. The 150-member body will comprise three sets of nominees appointed by the Syrian government, opposition and the United Nations.

