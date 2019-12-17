Opposition parties get united against Modi govt over CAA

(@fidahassanain)

Banerjee said she will never let it implemented in the state till long she was alive, saying that they will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) The discriminatory anti-Muslim law introduced by Modi government has united all political parties against the Citizenship (Amendment)Act (CAA) 2019), the Indian media reported here on Tuesday

The reports said that police Sunday attack on students of Jamia Millia in Dehli exposed the Modi’s nefarious design against Muslims across India. The students were tortured, beaten and detained by the police, resulting strong protest in Capital Dehli and other parts of the country. The students, after police attack on Jamia Millia, spread the protests. Universities and colleges staged protest against Modi government. The students hit the streets in Chennai, Puducherry, Hydera­bad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata and Guwahati in solidarity while political leaders held rallies and dharnas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Monday, said the Indian media.

At least six people were reported to have been killed by police for staging protest against the Modi government. Many leaders said that they would not get this law implemented as it was against the Constitution of India. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) joined hands with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) to protest against the CAA, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a massive rally in Kolkata.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra led a dharna at India Gate in the capital, condemning the Modi government for bringing the CAA and attacking innocent students of Jamia Millia. “It is not attack on students rather it is an attack on Indian soul,” she said.

Addressing a Kolkata rally, Banerjee said, “I will never let it implemented in the state till long I am alive. My government could be dismissed or I could be arrested but such black law would not be implemented. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped,” .

"They will have to do it over my dead body if they want to get it implemented,” she said further.

Indian President signed Citizens Amendment Bill last week that was approved by the parliament under Modi wherein all minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh were allowed to apply for Indian citizenship except the Muslim minorities in the region.

Thousands of Muslims were killed in Myanmar and many others inlcuding women and children were forced to leave their homes by the army just for being Muslims and being minority in Burma. The Indian government is following the same parth and is afriad of increasing Muslim population in India.