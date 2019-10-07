Opposition Party Leads Kosovo Parliamentary Race

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) has taken early lead in Sunday's parliamentary election with 23.7 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission.

The ruling Democratic Party (PDK) of President Hashim Thaci came closely behind at 21.7 percent. It was followed by Albanian nationalist Self-Determination (LV) party with 19.7 percent.

The coalition of former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and Social Democratic Party of Kosovo (PSD) came fourth with 13.7 percent. The minority Serb List party was fifth at 10.6 percent.