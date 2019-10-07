Opposition Party Leads Kosovo Parliamentary Race

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) has taken early lead in Sunday's parliamentary election with 23.7 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission.

The ruling Democratic Party (PDK) of President Hashim Thaci came closely behind at 21.7 percent. It was followed by Albanian nationalist Self-Determination (LV) party with 19.7 percent.

The coalition of former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) and Social Democratic Party of Kosovo (PSD) came fourth with 13.7 percent. The minority Serb List party was fifth at 10.

6 percent.

The snap election was called after Haradinaj resigned in July following his summons to The Hague court for questioning over his role in Kosovo War crimes.

Four coalitions, 20 political parties and an independent Bosniak candidate are vying for 120 seats in the Kosovo republican assembly. Serbia does not recognize the republic's independence.

Some 1.9 million Kosovo residents were eligible to cast their ballots at 2,547 polling centers. Less than a half, 44.15 percent, voted by the time the polling places closed at 7 p.m. local time, according to the election commission, an uptick of 3 percent from 2017.