Opposition Party Prosperous Armenia Calls on Pashinyan to Step Down

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Opposition political party Prosperous Armenia supported on Thursday the general staff's "game-changing" demand for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and called on the head of the government to step down immediately.

Earlier in the day, the armed forces' general staff issued a statement, calling for resignation of Pashinyan and his government in the wake of dismissal of the deputy chief of the general staff.

"The statement of the armed forces and the general staff, calling for standing side by side with the people and the statehood is a game-changer. We call on Nikol Pashinyan not to go toward a civil war, not to shed Armenian blood inside the country, not to sow discord among Armenians. Nikol Pashinyan has the last chance to step down politically with no shocks," Prosperous Armenia said in a statement.