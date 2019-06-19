UrduPoint.com
The opposition right-wing Francophone People's Party (PP) of Belgium, which failed to secure parliamentary seats in the May federal elections, announced its dissolution on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The opposition right-wing Francophone People's Party (PP) of Belgium, which failed to secure parliamentary seats in the May Federal elections, announced its dissolution on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by PP leader Mischael Modrikamen, while the decision was taken by the party's political bureau on June 18.

"Belgium gives lessons of liberal democracy, for example, to Russia, while our party, which is non-systemic, is completely boycotted in Brussels and [the southern French-speaking region of] Wallonia. The situation when the north of the country prefers the right [in Dutch-speaking Flanders, the right-wing New Flemish Alliance and Vlaams Belang emerged as election winners] while in the south the ideology of right-wing parties is excluded from politics leads to a split of the country," Modrikamen told Sputnik.

According to Modrikamen, attempts to squeeze the party out of politics are explained by its skepticism toward the European Union and pro-Russian stance, which "a number of media outlets do not like."

"The way a party sticking to nationalist-populist and sovereignist positions is treated here is completely anti-democratic," the politician added.

Modrikamen also did not rule out that he would ultimately abandon his political carrier altogether.

Some 30 years ago, Belgian political parties agreed on a so-called sanitary cordon that guarantees their refusal to form a government with the participation of what they saw as radical political organizations. Such parties also include the Flemish nationalist Vlaams Belang party, which came second in the elections in Flanders, and the far-left Flemish Workers' Party of Belgium.

