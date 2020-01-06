UrduPoint.com
Opposition Politician Milanovic Wins Croatia's Presidential Election - Vote Results

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Zoran Milanovic, the leader of Croatia's opposition Social Democratic Party, won the second round of the presidential election with more than 1 million votes, the data of the national electoral commission showed after 98.73 percent of the votes were counted.

In the run-off held on Sunday, Milanovic ran against incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. The commission registered 3.855 million voters, who cast their ballots at 6,500 polling stations in Croatia and abroad.

"Milanovic receives 1,000,019 votes and Grabar-Kitarovic won 915,400 votes, according to the results of processing of data from 98.73 percent of polling sites," the commission said late on Sunday.

Sunday's voting in Croatia was monitored by more than 24,000 foreign observers.

In Croatia, it is the government, not the president, which determines foreign and domestic policies. The president, who is elected for a five-year term, formally commands the military and represents the country abroad.

