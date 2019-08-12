UrduPoint.com
Opposition Presidential Candidate Leading In Argentina's Sunday Primaries - Electoral Body

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Opposition Presidential Candidate Leading in Argentina's Sunday Primaries - Electoral Body

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Opposition presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez is enjoying a 10 percentage point lead over incumbent President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's Primary election, according to the national electoral body's preliminary results.

In the primaries, Argentinians voted for presidential candidates who will represent a particular party in the October 2019 election. The vote, however, is an opportunity to poll voters and determine potential front-runners of the future race.

A total of nine people plan to run for presidency, but the main struggle is expected to unfold between incumbent Macri and Fernandez, whose vice presidential running mate is ex-President Cristina Kirchner.

With over 81 percent of the votes counted, the Front for Everyone alliance, which nominated Fernandez, is on track to gain 47.10 percent, while Together for Change party, which nominated Macri, has received 32.47 percent.

The general election in Argentina will be held on October 27.

